Joseph R. Biden has maintained a double-digit lead in South Carolina, according to a Fox News survey that shows the former vice president has a big edge among black voters in the 2020 presidential Democratic primary race.

Mr. Biden leads his closest competitor, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, by a 35% to 14% margin among Democratic voters in South Carolina, home to the first primary in the South.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California places third at 12%, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 5% and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 3%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in at 2%.

Among black voters, 41% back Mr. Biden as their top choice, 15% back Mr. Sanders and 12% back Ms. Harris.

Mr. Biden also leads among voters over the age of 65, moderates and both men and women.

Mr. Biden has been trying to put a rough stretch of the campaign behind him after his record on race has been getting a second look, with some of his rivals and activists making the case that he’s was on the wrong side of history on major issues in the Senate.

The 76-year-old has pushed back, arguing he has been a champion of civil rights and had to take the good with the bad during his more than 30 years of fighting for “progress” in the Senate.

He also has said that former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president, would never have selected him as his right-hand man if he had any doubts on his actions.

The poll was conducted July 7-10 and included interviews with 701 South Carolina Democratic primary voters. It has an error of plus or minus 3.5%.

