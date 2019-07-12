GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man charged with murder in a shooting death has been given a $2 million bond by a judge.

Multiple news outlets report 32-year-old James Zevantron Johnson Jr. of Greenville is charged in the death of 52-year-old Leroy Barnes, whose body was found on a local street on Thursday.

Greenville police also charged 28-year-old Cameron Whichard with accessory after the fact to murder for helping Johnson get away after the shooting.

Online records didn’t indicate on Friday whether either man has an attorney.

