DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man accused of fatally shooting a man inside a movie theater wants a judge to relax the conditions of his house arrest as the case against him remains in limbo.

Attorney Dino Michaels told Circuit Judge Kemba Johnson Lewis on Thursday that 76-year-old Curtis Reeves has proven he poses no threat to the public, complying with every condition of his release from jail after the 2014 shooting.

Reeves can only leave home to go to church, grocery shopping and appointments with doctors and lawyers.

The judge says she’ll consider the motion.

Reeves was released from jail six months after 43-year-old Chad Oulson was killed as the men argued over cellphone usage. Reeves claims self-defense, but the “stand your ground” portion of his argument is holding up the case.

