ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a man was killed in a shooting in Togiak.
The agency says a Togiak-based trooper witnessed the shooting and “engaged the shooter.”
The male suspect was flown out of the southwest Alaska village for medical treatment. The trooper was not injured.
Togiak is a village of 876 at the head of Togiak Bay. The village is 67 miles (108 kilometers) west of Dillingham.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigations is investigating.
