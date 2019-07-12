Rep. Max Rose said Friday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell displays “an unbelievable sociopathic intransigence” by refusing to bring legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to a vote.

Mr. Rose was asked by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about an ongoing, public feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Instead of providing his thoughts, Mr. Rose, New York Democrat, said he wouldn’t “fuel a reality TV drama” and instead argued the Democratic infighting leads to U.S. citizens “to be ignored by Washington, D.C.”

“Donald Trump runs on a series of platforms making our roads and bridges great again, draining the swamp. He proceeds to ignore all those proposals. Mitch McConnell continues to show an unbelievable sociopathic intransigence whenever it comes to legislation that we pass in the House and present to him in the Senate. And then you have the Democratic caucus that is always teetering on the edge of this type of back-and-forth Twitter drama,” the congressman said.

“We have got to refocus our energies in a bipartisan and bicameral way on the bread-and-butter issues that the American people actually care about, and I assure you that this type of Twitter back and forth, the American people couldn’t give a damn, and neither could I,” Mr. Rose added.

Mr. McConnell has previously boasted about being called the “Grim Reaper” of House Democrats’ bills and vows that will continue if he’s still leading the Senate after 2020.

“If I’m still the majority leader of the Senate after next year, none of those things are going to pass the Senate,” the Kentucky Republican said in April. “They won’t even be voted on. So think of me as the Grim Reaper: the guy who is going to make sure that socialism doesn’t land on the president’s desk.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.