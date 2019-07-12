Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday refuted President Trump’s claim that Mr. Romney’s choice of Paul Ryan as his running mate doomed his 2012 presidential campaign.

Mr. Romney said “the fault for our 2012 loss is mine alone” and described Mr. Ryan as a “tireless campaigner, fundraiser and conservative champion.”

“As the sole person who could unite the House, he acquiesced to be Speaker as a service to the country,” the Utah Republican tweeted. “His selfless leadership and lifelong policy work were critical to the tax and regulatory reform that have helped propel the economy.

“A man like Paul Ryan does not often come along,” he said.

Mr. Trump slammed Mr. Ryan after excerpts from a new book were released in which the former House speaker was critical of the president.

“I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government,” Mr. Ryan is quoted as saying in “American Carnage.” “I wanted to scold him all the time.”

Mr. Trump countered on Twitter that Mr. Ryan’s “record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President)” and that “when Mitt chose Paul I told people that’s the end of that Presidential run.”

“He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Ryan. “Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!”

