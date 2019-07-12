Rep. Ilhan Omar said Friday President Trump “shouldn’t be in office” after the president slammed her to White House pool reporters on the South Lawn.

Ms. Omar fired Mr. Trump’s insult back at him after the president said if “one-half” of Ms. Omar’s news reports and criticisms were accurate, “she shouldn’t even be in office.”

“If one-tenth of what they say about you is true, you shouldn’t be in office. Next,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted.

The president’s comments followed his defense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused her of singling out women of color.

“The persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” the New York Democrat said to The Washington Post, though she later said Ms. Pelosi was “absolutely” not racist.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Ms. Omar have both been lumped together with Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib as a “squad” of newly elected, ethnically diverse, female lawmakers who promote more progressive policies.

