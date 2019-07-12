Pennsylvania’s Republican Party resolved an internal feud Friday and headed off a potentially divisive vote for a new state chairman by agreeing to a power-sharing deal between the two candidates.

Under the agreement, Lawrence Tabas, former general counsel of the state GOP, will become the new state party chairman. Acting state chairwoman Bernadette “Bernie” Comfort, who was backed by President Trump’s reelection campaign, will become chair of the Trump 2020 statewide operation and take the post as vice chairwoman of the state GOP.

The brokered deal heads off a planned election on Saturday in Hershey that was expected to be close. The party needed to replace former chairman Val DiGiorgio, who quit after he was confronted with allegations of sexual harassment.

The state is crucial to Mr. Trump’s reelection prospects. The president narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988.

On Twitter, Mr. Trump hailed the state party’s announcement Friday.

“We have a GREAT TEAM in Pennsylvania!” He said. “I’m proud to say that our good friends Lawrence Tabas & Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Comfort will now be working together to run the @PAGOP. Lawrence will be Chairman & Bernie will Chair my Pennsylvania Campaign. We must have, & do, great UNITY in PA!”

