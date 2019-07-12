Activists pulled down the U.S. flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag Friday outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Aurora, Colorado, part of a national protest against the Trump administration.

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 rallied to protest the possible federal roundups of some illegal immigrants outside the detention facility, where some protesters broke through a barrier and upended the flags, according to local news outlets.

The American flag was eventually run back up the flagpole, but upside down and spray-painted with the words, “Abolish ICE,” as shown in video and photos.

The Lights for Liberty demonstrations were held Friday in cities nationwide, including Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, San Antonio and Seattle.

The protests were billed as an expression of outrage against “the horrific abuses of the Trump administration in human detention camps.”

The Lights for Liberty coalition, which includes the ACLU Texas, immigration groups and labor unions, retweeted a photo of the Mexican flag flying over the Aurora facility.

Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora - an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language. Protestors still here. pic.twitter.com/eXdnbdBXVi — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

#LightsforLiberty Aurora Detention Center - flags now replaced with USA raised upside down and Mexican flag. pic.twitter.com/Ggbi0fq1Yn — Leslee Broersma (@LesleeBroersma) July 13, 2019

