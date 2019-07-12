Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing appears to be in flux Friday, after reports surfaced that the testimony could be delayed.

Politico first reported that the hearing could be delayed up to one week, though that now appears to be unclear.

Several members of the Judiciary Committee have said they’re unaware of any changes.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not privy to these discussions,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Caucus chairman and Judiciary member, told reporters he’s continuing to operate under the assumption that Mr. Mueller will come to testify on July 17, as originally planned.

A Democratic staffer told The Washington Times that lawmakers are sorting through it now. The issue arose after some members were concerned that they wouldn’t have time to ask Mr. Mueller questions under the time constraints.

Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat, also told reporters he hasn’t heard that the date has changed.

A source within the administration told The Times they haven’t heard about any rescheduling.

