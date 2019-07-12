Sean Hannity invited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday to appear on his Fox News program for an hour-long interview.

The conservative commentator and staunch supporter of President Trump personally appealed for the New York Democrat to appear on his primetime opinion show after spending a significant amount of airtime criticizing the congresswoman since prior to her election last year.

“I’m going to extend tonight an offer to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said Mr. Hannity. “I know she watches. She’s on Twitter. She tweets about the show. I want to give you an hour invitation on this show to have a discussion.”

“You get a lot of criticism on this program. We’ll talk. We’ll have a conversation. Hope you’ll join us,” Mr. Hannity added.

Mr. Hannity invited the congresswoman to appear on his syndicated radio program as well.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

A self-described democratic socialist, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been appeared a number of times on programs aired by CNN and MSNBC. She has yet to sit-down down for interview on any Fox News shows since taking office, however, The Hill reported.

Mr. Hannity has regularly criticized Ms. Ocasio-Cortez over the last year, accusing her of having “downright scary” policy positions prior to the progressive politician’s victory in the November 2018 midterms.

