Sean Hannity invited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday to appear on his Fox News program for an hour-long interview.
The conservative commentator and staunch supporter of President Trump personally appealed for the New York Democrat to appear on his primetime opinion show after spending a significant amount of airtime criticizing the congresswoman since prior to her election last year.
“I’m going to extend tonight an offer to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said Mr. Hannity. “I know she watches. She’s on Twitter. She tweets about the show. I want to give you an hour invitation on this show to have a discussion.”
“You get a lot of criticism on this program. We’ll talk. We’ll have a conversation. Hope you’ll join us,” Mr. Hannity added.
Mr. Hannity invited the congresswoman to appear on his syndicated radio program as well.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
A self-described democratic socialist, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been appeared a number of times on programs aired by CNN and MSNBC. She has yet to sit-down down for interview on any Fox News shows since taking office, however, The Hill reported.
Mr. Hannity has regularly criticized Ms. Ocasio-Cortez over the last year, accusing her of having “downright scary” policy positions prior to the progressive politician’s victory in the November 2018 midterms.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.