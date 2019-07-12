Former White House adviser and Salem Radio’s Sebastian Gorka slammed Playboy White House correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem after the two got into a heated shouting match after a Rose Garden speech.

“This is @BrianKarem,” Gorka tweeted. “He verbally abused @SarahHuckabee for 2 years. Yesterday he insulted @realDonaldTrump’s guests in the Rose Garden. When I said he’s not a journalist he invited me outside to fight. Why are @Playboy and @CNN OK with the behavior of their employee,” he tweeted.

The two traded a war of words after Mr. Karem commented that the Rose Garden attendees, including conservative social media leaders, were “a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”

After Mr. Gorka questioned Mr. Karem’s journalism status Mr. Karem invited Mr. Gorka to “come on over here and talk to me, brother. We can go outside and have a long conversation.”

“You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!” Mr. Gorka shouted back.

Mr. Karem said inviting Mr. Gorka to “go outside” was not meant to be a threat.

“I didn’t think the Rose Garden was the appropriate setting. But he took it to mean, as he later explained, that I wanted to be physical,” Mr. Karem said. “My intention was never to provoke a physical confrontation in the Rose Garden.”

• David Boyer contributed to this report

