President Trump said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t racist, and that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “being very disrespectful” to the speaker.

“Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said this week that Mrs. Pelosi was singling out Democratic women of color for criticism in their clashes over the direction of the party.

“I think Cortez is being very disrespectful to someone who’s been there a long time,” the president said. “A group of people is being very disrespectful to her. I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.