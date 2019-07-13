BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Police Department spokesman Terron Jones tells the Connecticut Post that officers responded to a report of a shooting Friday night and found the teen, who had been shot in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Jones says detectives were interviewing witnesses Saturday morning. He says there were two large parties happening in the area when the shooting happened.
The teen’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
