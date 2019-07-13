SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police in eastern Washington say they’re investigating a shooting that seriously injured two people.
The Spokane Police Department says officers assigned to the downtown bar district were close by and located the two victims within a minute after the shooting early Saturday morning and began first aid along with bystanders.
Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital. Their names haven’t been released.
