SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police in eastern Washington say they’re investigating a shooting that seriously injured two people.

The Spokane Police Department says officers assigned to the downtown bar district were close by and located the two victims within a minute after the shooting early Saturday morning and began first aid along with bystanders.

Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.