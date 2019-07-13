JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they’re investigating after a man clearing land in Florida unearthed a bag of bones.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the bones were discovered Thursday in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Craig Waldrup says investigators believe the bones are from a single person. Foul play is suspected.
Officials say a man was clearing the land with a tractor when he noticed that he had run over a plastic bag or tarp. He took a closer look and spotted a skull.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the bones had been there.
An anthropologist will examine the bones and the area where they were found.
