PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The city of Portland is sending some asylum seekers housed in emergency shelters to a nearby town.

Portland has been housing several hundreds of asylum seekers at the Portland Expo basketball arena as officials work to find a longer term solution.

WGME-TV reports that 12 asylum seekers moved into private housing in Brunswick Friday.

A Brunswick housing developer has offered temporary, rent-free housing for such families for three months.

Brunswick Town Manager John Eldridge in a Thursday memorandum said officials could relocate up to 40 people to Brunswick.

Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin tells Maine Public that the city will ensure families receive food, education and health care. Asylum seekers are prohibited from working until at least six months after filing asylum applications.

