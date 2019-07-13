LADSON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old South Carolina man faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of his father.

The Post and Courier reports Robert Edward Millen was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting his father and a brother Monday. But the father, 54-year-old Bradley Millen, died later. Lt. Chris Brokaw of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Friday authorities plan to upgrade the charges.

An affidavit filed in court says Robert Millen shot his father in the head and his brother in the upper torso at their home near Ladson. It says the brother, who was not named, told police their father had been arguing with Robert Millen because he was “playing with a firearm.”

It was not immediately known if Robert Millen had an attorney.

