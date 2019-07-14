President Trump’s comments Sunday about “Progressive Democratic Congresswomen” prompted a furious response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted at Mr. Trump, “you can’t conceive of an America that includes us.”

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.



But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said. “On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

She added, “You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. …You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”

Her response Sunday afternoon was prompted by comments from Mr. Trump, also on Twitter, that she and the other first-term progressive women feuding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should go back to the dysfunctional countries “from which they came” instead of criticizing the U.S.



Mr. Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts were both born in the U.S. of American parents. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was also born in the U.S., but to Palestinian immigrant parents. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee.

Ms. Omar told the president, “As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”

“You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” she tweeted at Mr. Trump.



