Forecasters say the storm that’s drenching Louisiana has now prompted a flash flood warning that covers Mississippi’s capital city.

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen in the Jackson area - and more was on the way.

Before dawn Sunday, a narrow band of heavy rain was still streaming north through Jackson. The weather service said that could bring an additional 2 inches of rain to the area.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center’s 4 a.m. advisory says Barry was centered around 80 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.

