As federal authorities conducted a nationwide sweep to deport illegal immigrants on Sunday, President Trump defended U.S. border detention centers for adult men as “clean” but undeniably crowded.

The president said tours of illegal immigrant detention centers on Friday by Vice President Mike Pence, lawmakers and the media “showed vividly … how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are.”

“The adult single men areas were clean but crowded — also loaded up with a big percentage of criminals,” the president said on Twitter. “Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes - Problem Solved!”

He said the tours of the facilities produced “Great reviews” and accused the New York Times of publishing a “fake” story about the detention centers.

Over the weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement started to conduct its previously announced plan to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants who’ve been ordered to leave the country. The sweeps began late Saturday in several major U.S. cities, including New York.

