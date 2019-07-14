Organizers of a demonstration against the Trump administration’s immigration policies say that a rogue group of protesters pulled down the American flag from in front of a privately run facility that houses immigrants, stringing up a Mexican flag in its place, the Denver Post reports.

The newspaper reports that some people tried to burn the American flag at Friday night’s demonstration in front of the facility in suburban Denver, while others spray-painted derogatory words about police on another.

Claudia Castillo, a 22-year military intelligence major in the U.S. Army and current legal services coordinator for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, tells the Post that she pleaded with the group of about 25 at that pulling down the flag wasn’t part of the plan. Castillo says that rather than pull back, members of the group spit on her, shoved her, and cursed at her.

“It was disgusting and shameful,” Castillo told the Post. “They have compromised our movement, and they stole the spotlight and endangered our undocumented people.”

