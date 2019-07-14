Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted an article Sunday afternoon that made a flat blanket declaration that all supporters of President Trump are racists.

The Minnesota Democrat retweeted CNN contributor Wajahat Ali’s link to a Daily Beast article that declares in its headline and in the tweet Ms. Omar sent to her 1.15 million followers that “Trump Is a Racist. If You Still Support Him, So Are You.”

Ms. Omar has frequently called Mr. Trump a racist, including Sunday in the wake of his now-deleted comments on Twitter that she and other progressive freshmen House members should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came … come back and show us how it is done.”

But she had not previously categorized all Trump supporters in the way the Daily Beast article did. If Ms. Omar did not agree with the headline she sent out, there was no obvious sign of that Sunday evening.

Trump Is a Racist. If You Still Support Him, So Are You. https://t.co/F9FQvg6B4Y via @thedailybeast — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 14, 2019

“The president is a racist, in his words and his actions. Before you go clutching your pearls and extolling the virtues of “civility,” let me say this: Put a sock in it,” the Daily Beast article by Goldie Taylor began.

Ms. Taylor elaborated that “every person” not talking about what she called this obvious fact “is part of the problem.”

“This is not a new revelation, nor is it something that we can continue to ignore as though it were coming from a drunk uncle at the family barbecue. … Every person talking about his clothes as he cheerfully bares his ass is part of the problem,” she claimed.

Ms. Taylor concluded that “his words Sunday were not racially ‘charged,’ ‘fueled,’ or ‘tinged.’ They were unapologetically racist. And, if you support him, so are you.”

