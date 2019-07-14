REMBERT, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 22-year-old man has been found shot to death on the side of a road in South Carolina.
Sumter County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said Aaron Lewis’ body was found on the side of a rural road near the Lee County line around 4 p.m. Friday.
The Sumter Item reports an autopsy will be conducted Monday to help deputies investigating Lewis’ death.
Deputies didn’t release any other information about the killing.
___
Information from: The Sumter Item, http://www.theitem.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.