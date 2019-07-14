DENVER — Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joined Sunday the chorus of outrage over the Democratic Party’s near-silence over the protesters who ripped down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora, Colorado.

Ms. Haley, who called the display “disgusting,” urged national Democrats to condemn the protest, which occurred during Lights for Liberty nationwide rallies against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“There are no words for why the Democrats are staying silent on this,” Ms. Haley tweeted. “If this is your way to winning an election, fire your strategist. This is disgusting. Love your country. And if you don’t like what is happening, then tell the members of Congress to get to work and fix it.”

The only top Democrat to condemn publicly the flag-switch as of Sunday was Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who tweeted that, “Of course I condemn the desecration of our flag, who wouldn’t?”

“Now will you condemn the ongoing and even more serious offense to our flag and values of putting children in cages and tearing families apart?” asked Mr. Polis.

The protest saw activists cross a barrier at the ICE building, take down three flags, and replace them with the Mexican flag, a spray-painted “USA Thin Blue Line” flag, and a flag that said “F– the Cops,” according to Aurora police.

Aurora police declined to intervene, citing the need to protect the safety of officers and the “large majority who were acting peacefully” at the event, which drew as many as 2,000.

“Beyond the removal, attempted destruction of the U.S. flag, replacement of the flags, and some signs and poles being put on the main doors and windows, the protesters did not engage in behavior that warranted immediate intervention,” said Aurora Chief of Police Nick Metz in a Saturday statement.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted those “desecrating the American flag — replacing it with Mexico’s,” calling it “an absolute disgrace, and every 2020 Democrat needs to condemn it.”

Rep. Ken Buck, chairman of the Colorado GOP, said that “condemning the hostile raising of a foreign flag over a law enforcement facility should not be controversial.”

“Every single Democrat, including those running for president, should immediately denounce this deeply anti-American act,” he said.

The Mexican flag was removed and the American flag restored by police late Friday, but no arrests were made.

Cristian Solana-Cordova of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, which helped organize the rally, slammed the activists who pulled the flag stunt for hijacking the event’s message.

“I’m let down by these people who basically took the mic away from our community leaders so they could pose for a selfie, essentially to show off on Instagram just how woke they are,” she told Denver7 News.

