SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a park.
Officers responded to an early Sunday report of a stabbing at Cal Anderson Park. They found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.
Police say she was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died.
The investigation is ongoing.
