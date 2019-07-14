By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 14, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a park.

Officers responded to an early Sunday report of a stabbing at Cal Anderson Park. They found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.

Police say she was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

