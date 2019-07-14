HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is leading an oversight visit to a holding center for detaining migrant children in Florida.

The Democrat plans to visit a facility in Homestead, Florida. She’ll be joined by 10 of her Democratic colleagues Monday.

DeLauro leads a House subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. She said that Congress has a “moral responsibility to conduct oversight and ensure children in our care are being taken care of.”

“Too often, standards of care have been ignored, and children have languished in warehouse-like situations for months without being put into a sponsor’s care,” she said in a statement announcing the visit.

Advocates have complained that HHS’ largest holding centers- the facility in Homestead, a converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas, and a now-closed tent camp at Tornillo, Texas- have traumatized children through overcrowding and inadequate staffing.

DeLauro plans to speak to reporters Monday morning after the visit and hold a hearing this month about the resettlement office’s program.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes joined seven fellow Democrats earlier this month on a tour of the same facility. She said after that what she saw inside the center was “not anything I would want for my children.”

The private company that runs the site has said it provides “vulnerable, unaccompanied youth people” with shelter and services, including classes, recreation and medical care.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.