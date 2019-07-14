By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 14, 2019

HOPE HULL, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed and two other people wounded in a shooting in an Alabama neighborhood.

Montgomery County deputies said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Hope Hull.

Deputies told news outlets a man and a child were wounded in the fatal shooting. Their conditions were not released Sunday.

Deputies did not say what led to the shooting or say if they have identified a suspect.

