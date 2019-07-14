President Trump has deleted a series of tweets from Sunday morning that had been decried as racist for attacking several left-wing lawmakers as foreigners who should leave the U.S.
The tweets, in which he said the lawmakers should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” were gone before 6:30 p.m.
The tweets had prompted a furious backlash, not only from the four far-left members of “The Squad” but from the Democrats they had been feuding with such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Of the four progressive Democrats to whom Mr. Trump was presumably referring, only one (Rep. Ilhan Omar) is foreign born. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib were all born in the U.S., though Ms. Tlaib’s parents were Palestinian immigrants.
