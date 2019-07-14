President Trump said Sunday that some female Democratic House lawmakers who are feuding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should go back to the dysfunctional countries “from which they came” instead of criticizing the U.S.

Apparently referring chiefly to Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the president criticized Democratic congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).”

Now, he said, these lawmakers are “loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Ms. Omar is a native of Somalia. Ms. Tlaib was born in the U.S., a daughter of Palestinian parents.

Together with American-born Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, they are known as “The Squad” of freshman liberals who are feuding openly with Mrs. Pelosi.

Mrs. Pelosi responded to the president on Twitter, “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.”

“Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” she said. “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values.”

She also tweeted, “Stop the raids — #FamiliesBelongTogether!” Federal authorities are conducting sweeps this weekend of illegal immigrants facing deportation.

Former Obama administration Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson called the tweet “offensive” and said Mr. Trump was undermining his administration’s ability to work with Congress.

“I cannot believe a president of the United States would make a statement about foreign-born members of Congress suggesting they go back where they came from,” said Mr. Johnson on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused the president of trying to divide Americans.

“He said he would make America great again. What he’s trying to do is make America hate again,” Mr. de Blasio said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is another effort to divide people along the lines of religion, ethnicity, origin, and create a country where there can’t be unity.”

The congresswomen have been calling for the president’s impeachment, and are some of the most vocal critics of the administration’s handling of the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

On Friday, the president said of Ms. Omar, who with Ms. Tlaib are the first female Muslim members of the House, “if one-half of the things they’re saying about her are true, she shouldn’t even be in office.”

• Valerie Richardson contributed to this report.

