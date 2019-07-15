Four liberal female Democratic lawmakers feuding with President Trump said Monday that Mr. Trump is trying to divide the nation and create a distraction by fostering racial hatred against them.

In a news conference at the Capitol, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota accused the president of “launching a blatantly racist attack” on the lawmakers by calling on them to “go back” to their home countries. Three of the four were born in the U.S.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said Mr. Trump is trying to create a “disruptive distraction” from real issues such as affordable housing and health care.

“We are more than four people,” she said. “Our squad is big. We will not be silenced.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said the country “belongs to everyone.”

“I am not surprised at what he’s doing,” she said. “We’ll stay focused on our agenda. All of this is a distraction.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said it won’t be the last time they hear “disgusting, bigoted language” from the president. She urged Congress to impeach him.

“We know this is who he is,” she said. “We remained focused on holding him accountable to the laws of this land.”

