Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised $3.6 million over the last three months of his 2020 presidential campaign, putting him far off the pace he set over the first few weeks of his bid.

The Texas Democrat received 120,000 donations and the average donation came in at $30.

The campaign said the financial haul is enough to qualify for the third Democratic National Committee sponsored debate this fall

But it also marked a setback for Mr. O’Rourke, who blasted into the race in March with leftover momentum from his closer than anticipated 2018 challenge to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, in which he proved to be a fundraising juggernaut.

The latest financial report from the 2nd quarter, which runs from April 1 to June 30, paled in comparison to the $9.4 million that he raised from 218,000 donors over the first 18 days of his campaign, adding to the sense that his campaign is sputtering.

