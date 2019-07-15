SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an engaged couple from Ohio while they were camping on a Northern California beach in 2004.

The Press Democrat reports Judge Robert LaForge of Sonoma County Superior Court sentenced Shaun Michael Gallon Monday to three consecutive life terms in prison without parole. Gallon also received more than 94 years in prison for other crimes.

Gallon pleaded no contest last month to charges he shot and killed 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall and 26-year-old Jason Allen in 2004 while they were sleeping on a beach north of San Francisco. The case remained cold for more than a decade until Gallon admitted to the killings.

He also admitted to killing his brother and to trying to kill a man by placing a package bomb in the man’s car.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com

