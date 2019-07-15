BOSTON — Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is condemning President Donald Trump’s attack on Twitter aimed at four Democratic congresswomen of color, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Boston.

Baker, a frequent Trump critic, told reporters Monday the tweets were “shameful and racist” and said they send “a horrid, debilitating, hateful message.”

Baker said he hopes other Republicans reject Trump’s tweets, saying that a big part of the job for those in public service is to represent everybody, even if they don’t always agree.

Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all are American citizens and three were born in the U.S., including Pressley.

Pressley tweeted “this is what racism looks like,” referring to Trump’s tweets.

