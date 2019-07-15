China’s economy grew at its slowest rate in almost three decades, officials said Monday, prompting President Trump to claim the upper hand in the U.S.’s trade war with the Asian superpower.

Chinese officials said the economy grew 6.2% in the second quarter, its poorest showing in 27 years.

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stalled midway through that quarter, after the White House accused their counterparts of reneging on previously negotiated details. Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on over $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, saying it will bring China back to the table, as companies move their operations elsewhere.

“The United States Tariffs are having a major effect on companies wanting to leave China for non-tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. This is why China wants to make a deal with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place,” Mr. Trump said Monday in a series of tweets that highlighted China’s slower growth.

Both sides signaled a thaw during the Group of 20 summit in Japan last month, with Mr. Trump agreeing to hit pause on additional tariffs and China agreeing to buy U.S. farm products.

Mr. Trump last week said those purchases haven’t occurred, and he insists that existing tariffs are a net benefit for Americans — despite concerns that importers pass along the costs to consumers.

“We are receiving Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China, with possibly much more to come,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “These Tariffs are paid for by China devaluing & pumping, not by the U.S. taxpayer!”

