Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer scolded his GOP colleagues Monday for refusing to condemn President Trump for the “xenophobic” tweets and “racist” comments he aimed at liberal women of color in the House, accusing Republicans of making a “deal with the devil.”

Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump’s comments “drip with racism.”

“Whatever the reason, whatever the motivation, the president’s comments demand condemnation from all corners of the political spectrum — all corners,” the New York Democrat said on the floor of the Senate. “But it has become frighteningly common for many of my Republican colleagues to let these moments sail by without saying even a word.”

Mr. Schumer said he is left to wonder whether the GOP’s silence is borne out of “embarrassment or agreement.”

“You are making a deal with the devil,” he said, wagging his finger in the air. “The president of the United States is supposed to bring this country together. It is clear this president won’t doesn’t want to and revels in dividing us. No American president has done this.”

