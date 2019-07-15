Former Sen. Claire McCaskill on Monday thanked President Trump for attacking four liberal firebrands in the House, saying the ugly criticism has backfired and helped to unite a divided Democratic Party.

Mr. Trump took sides Sunday in the simmering feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some female Democratic House lawmakers, saying the freshman lawmakers should go back to the dysfunctional countries “from which they came” instead of criticizing the U.S.

The comments outraged Democrats.

“If it were not for his tweets yesterday morning, we would be spending all morning talking about this division,” Mrs. McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Instead, he has done what only he can do. He has reminded us that our unity, as Nancy Pelosi said, is our power.”

She said Mr. Trump’s tweets “backfired … because I think it has kind of glossed over this division and brought us back to what the main goal is here … and that is deposing Donald Trump.”

Mr. Trump’s comments appeared to be aimed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts.

Ms. Omar was born in Somalia. The three others were born in the United States.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

He said they are “now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

