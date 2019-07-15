Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey on Monday plans to unveil a proposal to make long-term health care more affordable.

Mr. Booker wants to increase access to Medicaid services by increasing the asset limit for long-term services to $200,000, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for caregivers and pay long-term care workers at least $15 an hour.

“Health care is a human right, and long-term services and supports are an important part of that,” Mr. Booker said in a statement. “In one of the richest nations in the world, no person should ever go broke or have to quit their job to afford long-term care or to take care of a loved one.”

“As we move toward the ultimate goal of Medicare for All, I will fight for a transformative plan that will bring long-term services and supports within reach for every American. Lives and livelihoods depend on us taking on this big problem, and we have a moral responsibility to act,” he said.

Mr. Booker said he wants people to be able to live at home while aging.

Health care is a top concern for Democratic voters in 2020.

Mr. Booker is scheduled to talk about his plan at an AARP forum in Des Moines, Iowa.

