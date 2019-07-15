Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey on Monday plans to unveil a proposal to make long-term health care more affordable.
Mr. Booker wants to increase access to Medicaid services by increasing the asset limit for long-term services to $200,000, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for caregivers and pay long-term care workers at least $15 an hour.
“Health care is a human right, and long-term services and supports are an important part of that,” Mr. Booker said in a statement. “In one of the richest nations in the world, no person should ever go broke or have to quit their job to afford long-term care or to take care of a loved one.”
“As we move toward the ultimate goal of Medicare for All, I will fight for a transformative plan that will bring long-term services and supports within reach for every American. Lives and livelihoods depend on us taking on this big problem, and we have a moral responsibility to act,” he said.
Mr. Booker said he wants people to be able to live at home while aging.
Health care is a top concern for Democratic voters in 2020.
Mr. Booker is scheduled to talk about his plan at an AARP forum in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.