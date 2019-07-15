House Democrats unveiled their resolution condemning President Trump’s “xenophobic” comments aimed at four progressive freshman Democratic congresswomen late Monday evening.

“President Donald Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” it reads.

It likely will come for a full House vote on Tuesday.

The resolution, which merely expresses the formal opinion of the House, praises the commitments made to immigrants from past presidents and explicitly condemns Mr. Trump for suggesting certain people “do not belong in Congress or in the United 23 States of America.”

“It will ask all members to choose: do we embrace President Reagan’s vision of an America made stronger by immigrants and refugees, or President Trump’s message of fear,” Rep. Tom Malinowski, the resolution’s sponsor, tweeted.

The president came under fire after tweeting on Sunday that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, who were caught up in a feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, should return to the countries “from which they came” rather than critiquing the U.S.

Democrats and several Republicans strongly pushed back the president’s comments online and on social media on Monday.

Mrs. Pelosi called on Republicans to support the Democrats’ resolution when it comes to the floor.

“The House cannot allow the president’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter. “Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the president’s xenophobic tweets.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.