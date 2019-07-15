President Trump called for apologies from progressive Democrats Monday for “the terrible things they have said” about Israel.

The president’s tweets come in the midst of a controversy where he told progressive congresswoman to “go back” to their home countries because they were highly critical of the United States.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions,” he tweeted.

“If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.,” he said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota faced accusations of anti-Semitism since criticizing pro-Israel lobbyist groups and questioning the loyalty of Jewish lawmakers who pushed back against her criticisms of the Israeli government.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York received similar treatment when she called migrant detainment facilities on the border “concentration camps,” with Republicans saying she was being disrespectful to survivors of the Holocaust.

