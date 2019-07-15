DELAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old man fatally shot his stepfather during an argument at a central Florida apartment complex.
DeLand police Lt. Juan Millan tells news outlets that police arrested Alonzo Harkness in nearby Daytona Beach on Sunday, hours after the 60-year-old stepfather was killed.
Millan says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
The stepfather’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Harkness is charged with second-degree murder. An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.