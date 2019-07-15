Rep. Ruben Gallego on Monday condemned President Trump’s Sunday tweets telling a group of progressive, Democratic congresswomen, all of which are people of color, to go back to their home countries.

When asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow if this has united the Democratic Party, which was plagued with public infighting last week, the Arizona Democrat said the members “weren’t even that divided,” and Mr. Trump’s tweet has united them and concurrently united a racist movement to keep Republicans in office.

“Obviously we have family spats, but this president has united us, but more importantly, it’s also united the white nationalist movement of this country. The president is the figurehead of that movement and while many people have tried to deny it, this president is racist, will continue to be racist, and anyway you stop people like President Trump is to defeat them at the ballot box,” he said.

“The Republican Party can only exist as a national party if they bring in racists into their coalition,” Mr. Gallego continued. “This president is racist. The Republican Party relies on racism to continue winning because they have no ideas. Their ideas are unpopular and the only way they can continue to win elections, especially national elections, is by stoking this anger among their base.”

When asked whether Mr. Gallego has talked to Republicans who privately condemn the president’s comments, he said it doesn’t matter because that shows “no courage.”

“They’re not willing to stand up to the racism that exists within their party, and they rely on it to win every election cycle,” he said.

The president said Sunday that four lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — should all go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ms. Omar was born outside the U.S. and is a naturalized citizen.

