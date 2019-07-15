LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A hearing has been set for a man charged with abuse of a corpse after the remains of a missing Kentucky woman were found on property connected to his family.

News outlets report 23-year-old David Sparks may appear in court Monday morning. He’s pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

State police say 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks. The other men were identified and questioned.

A Wednesday tip about a foul order led authorities to search a Garrard County property where they discovered Spurlock’s remains. Sparks’ arrest citation says investigators also found other evidence last known to be in control of only Sparks and Spurlock.

Sparks was appointed a public defender.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.