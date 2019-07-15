Julian Castro, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said Monday that President Trump is a “racist” and that the GOP leader’s recent actions are making the election a clear choice between moving forward and falling backward.

Mr. Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said Mr. Trump’s attacks against liberal progressive women in the House are “disgusting.”

“Throughout our history we have faced leaders who have made their whole career on being racially divisive,” Mr. Castro said on CNN. “And in every generation Americans were able to rise up and to push back and to get better and to get more inclusive.”

“That is the question for this election: Are we going to go forward to an America that continues to expand opportunity and get closer to the … words in our founding documents or are we going to go backward?” he said. “Are we going to go in the direction that this president wants of giving into division and hate and bigotry and fear. I believe that there are more Americans that want us to move forward and want us to be inclusive.’

Mr. Trump’s criticism of liberal women in the House Democratic caucus has sparked outrage from Democrats across the political spectrum.

“Everybody knows that the president acts like a white supremacist,” Mr. Castro said. “He is a racist.”

