House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says President Donald Trump is not a racist. But he also says four Democratic congresswomen of color whom Trump said should return to their native countries should not have to leave the U.S.

The California Republican told reporters on Monday: “This is their country.” Three of the four congresswomen were born in the U.S., and all are Americans.

McCarthy says, “Nobody believes somebody should leave the country. They have a right to give their opinion.”

Trump said earlier Monday that the congresswomen can leave the U.S. if they’re complaining about it all the time.

But McCarthy says a planned House Democratic resolution condemning Trump’s comments shows they are playing politics. He says a proposal like that is “not the best part of America.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.