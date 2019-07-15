The transgender conquest of women’s sports continued over the weekend as a New Zealand weightlifter took home multiple gold medals at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Laurel Hubbard won two gold medals and a silver in the three heavyweight categories, for women weighing more than 87 kilograms, or 192 pounds, finishing first in the snatch-lift and combined categories and second in the clean-and-jerk.

The 41-year-old weightlifter was born as Gavin Hubbard and reportedly transitioned while in the mid-30s.

According to Caldron Pool, a Christian website that reported the outcome, the woman in second place was Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year after Hubbard withdraw with an injured elbow.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.