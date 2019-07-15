Nearly two-thirds of Americans do not support adding the District of Columbia as the 51st state of the union, a new poll released Monday found.

Of the more than 1,000 people polled by Gallup, 64% said they opposed D.C. statehood, while 29% said they favored it and 8% had no opinion.

By comparison, a 1992 Yankelovich/Clancy/Shulman poll found the opposition to D.C. statehood was at 57% while favored by 20%. However, in a Washington Post poll in 1989, 52% opposed while 31% were in favor.

While Democrats show the most support for statehood at 39%, the majority of the party still oppose it (51%). If D.C. became the 51st state, the party would be virtually guaranteed two more votes in the Senate, as the city is overwhelmingly Democrat.

Republicans also are mostly against the statehood push, with 78% in opposition compared to 15% in favor. Independent voters are close to the overall average with 30% support and 64% opposition.

The results came out a week before what would have been the first hearing on D.C. statehood since 1993 when D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton got the issue to a floor vote.

Ms. Norton said the hearing will be rescheduled from July 24 to likely sometime in September, as to not be overshadowed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill next week.

“This hearing will inform people of what most do not know — that the residents of their nation’s capital do not have full voting rights in the House and have no representation in the Senate,” she said in a statement Saturday. “We will use this postponement to nationalize our efforts, giving national attention to the disenfranchisement of D.C. residents and to continue to build support for the bill in the House, Senate and across the country.”

Ms. Norton’s bill has more than 200 co-sponsors.

The poll was conducted among 1,018 Americans in all 50 states and D.C. from June 19-30 with a margin of error of 4 percent.

